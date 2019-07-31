‘Our Schools Are As Segregated Today As They Were 50 Years Ago’ Bennet Says During CNN Debates

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet said schools today are “as segregated as they were 50 years ago” during the second round of debates Wednesday.

CNN anchor Don Lemon asked what makes him the best candidate to heal the racial divide that exists in the country, and Bennet cited what he called President Donald Trump’s “racist rhetoric” and getting him out of the White House.

“The president’s racist rhetoric should be enough grounds for everybody in this country to vote him out of office,” the Colorado senator said. “That one thing alone should be enough.”

WATCH:

“Second, Don … This is the fourth debate that we have had — and the second time that we have been debating — what people did 50 years ago with busing when our schools are as segregated today as they were 50 years ago,” the senator said to applause from the audience.

“We need a conversation about what’s happening now,” Bennet said.

“When there’s a group of kids in this country that don’t get preschool through no fault of their own and another group does, equal is not equal. And we’ve got a group of K-12 schools that are good because families can spend a million bucks, and you got the Detroit Public Schools that are as segregated as they were — equal is not equal,” he said.

His comments came in regard to a dispute between fellow candidates Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, which was initially brought up during the second night of the first round of Democratic debates concerning Biden’s tainted past with busing policies.

