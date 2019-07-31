Taylor Swift Will Hold Concert August 22 In Central Park

Taylor Swift will throw a banger August 22 in Central Park.

The announcement was made Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” and it sounds like an incredible event. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Give her announcement video a watch below.

This is just genius marketing. “Lover” is being released August 23, the day after the concert. There’s no better way to spin up some attention than a concert in Central Park.

To anybody who thought Swift was going to drop off even a little, there shouldn’t be anymore concerns. I have no doubt this concert is going to be incredible.

We’ve already had a few songs released from “Lover,” and the reactions have been all over the place. I’ve certainly loved some more than others, but it’s clear the music sensation’s latest album will be full of hits.

All Taylor Swift knows how to do is make bangers and dominate the music industry.

If you’re not juiced for “Lover,” then you just don’t know what great music is. Also, for all the clowns out there who want to pretend Swift isn’t talented, save it for another time.

I don’t care what you think about her as a person, but you can’t honestly think she’s not talented. There’s a reason she’s universally loved.

Make sure to sound off in the comments about your thoughts on her new upcoming album “Lover.” I think most of you will agree with me.