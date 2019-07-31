Tom Perez Breaks Into Bizarre Made-Up Song In Pre-Debate Speech

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez got a little carried away during his pre-debate speech Wednesday, breaking into an improvised version of “Old MacDonald.”

WATCH:

Perez began by referencing late Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy and advice he had given to Perez years ago. “He also told me, once, ‘Tom someone asks you what wing of the party you belong to tell them you belong to the accomplishment wing of the Democratic Party,’ because he want to get things done for people. And get things done that improve their life,” he said.

Touting Pelosi and all the bills that had passed the House, many along party lines, Perez mentioned “laws combating climate change. Require universal background checks for gun purchases. Close the gender pay gap … reform the democracy and return it to the people.” (RELATED: DNC Chief Tom Perez Skirts Questions On Debate, Won’t Say Whether Biden Was ‘Damaged’)

“Those could be could be our accomplishments as a nation,” Perez lamented, turning his aim on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “But this president’s too busy tweeting. And his lapdog in Kentucky, McConnell … Old McConnell had a farm, E-I-E-I-O. And on that farm he kept all those bills that passed the House, E-I-E-I-O … I told you before I worked on the back of a trash truck. So I know garbage when I see it. And, folks, this administration is a dumpster fire. It is a dumpster fire!”

Perez went on to praise all of the Democrats running — as well as the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — saying that they were all “part of the accomplishment wing of the Democratic Party.”