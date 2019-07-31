Trump Fires Back At Don Lemon Over Debate Questions Implying Trump Is Racist

President Donald Trump ripped CNN host Don Lemon in a tweetstorm Wednesday after Lemon implied Tuesday that the president was a racist during the Democratic presidential debate.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world,'” Trump said. “Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair.”

The liberal television host drew the ire of conservatives Tuesday night, when he asked what were widely perceived to be loaded questions regarding the president’s views on race. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Falls To Fifth In July Ratings, As Hannity, Carlson Dominate Cable News)

“What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?” Lemon asked at one point.

Since Trump took office in 2017, Lemon has been a staunch critic of the administration’s policies, as well as many of Trump’s public statements. Last month, Lemon even went as far as to compare Trump to Adolf Hitler, saying that they were both “allowed a platform so that they could spread their hate.”

Trump in turn has consistently attacked Lemon on Twitter, repeatedly referring to him as “the dumbest man on television.”