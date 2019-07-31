Watch Robert De Niro And Al Pacino In The Trailer For ‘The Irishman’

The first trailer for Netflix’s new movie “The Irishman” with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino was released Wednesday morning.

The plot of the film from Martin Scorsese, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Judging from the trailer, “The Irishman” has the potential to be one of the greatest mob movies ever made. With a cast that includes De Niro, Pacino, Joe Pesci and Jesse Plemons, I’d almost be surprised if it wasn’t amazing.

De Niro plays the hitman and Pacino plays the infamous union leader Jimmy Hoffa. Yeah, you can sign me up for this right now.

Give it a watch below.

I absolutely can’t wait for this. Can’t wait at all. The release date isn’t known for sure just yet, but Netflix says it’ll be sometime this fall.

You can absolutely guarantee there is a billion percent chance I see it. I’m all about anything involving the mafia, and the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa is one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history.

Once this movie hits Netflix, I can promise you all that I’ll have a full review we can dive into. I have a feeling “The Irishman” is going to be incredible from start to finish.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts!