Yang Blames Labor Woes On ‘Robots And Machines’

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang blamed labor issues on “robots and machines” at Wednesday night’s debate.

Yang said the country can’t “always be focusing” on some of the “distressed stories” of immigrants, adding that it’s unfair to scapegoat them.

“I’m the son of immigrants myself. My father immigrated here as a graduate student and generated over 65 U.S. patents for GE and IBM. I think that’s a pretty good deal for the United States. That’s the immigration story we need to be telling,” he said.

WATCH:

“If you go to a factory here in Michigan, you will not find wall-to-wall immigrants,” Yang continued. “You will find wall-to-wall robots and machines. Immigrants are being scapegoated for issues they have nothing to do with in our economy.” (RELATED: Andrew Yang Lights Up A Crowd With A Single Comment)

Yang has been vocal on keeping control of the U.S. immigration system, but has noted that “our immigration system has broken down” due to issues at the southern border. Yang’s policy would not involve “rounding up and deporting” people. Instead, developing a “pathway to citizenship for those who are here illegally” would be a focus, according to his campaign website.

“Deporting them is impossible and inhumane,” Yang said on his website. “Having them continue to live in the shadows brings with it many problems and drawbacks. The best path forward is to provide a pathway to citizenship for those who are here illegally.”

