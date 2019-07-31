Yasiel Puig Gets In Fight To Defend His Former Teammates On The Reds After Being Traded

Yasiel Puig didn’t let a trade stop him from getting into a fight Tuesday night to defend his former teammates.

Puig was traded from the Cincinnati Reds to Cleveland Indians while the Reds were playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

What we know about monster Indians-Reds-Padres three-way trade, per sources: Cincinnati gets: RHP Trevor Bauer Cleveland gets: OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen, OF Yasiel Puig, 3B Victor Nova (per @AJCassavell) San Diego gets: OF Taylor Trammell LHP Scott Moss also involved. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

You’d think Puig would have packed up and prepared to ship out immediately. Nope! When a physical altercation got underway, the baseball star was out there defending his former teammates.

Watch it all go down below.

The Reds’ and Pirates’ benches have cleared. pic.twitter.com/za8hYc0zuX — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 31, 2019

That’s the definition of a bro move. Puig didn’t even hesitate to get into the scrum, despite the fact he technically wasn’t even on the Reds anymore.

All that mattered was that he was in the stadium, a scrum had begun and he was going to be there to defend his former teammates.

Something tells me he won’t be paying for a beer anytime soon around them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yasielpuig (@yasielpuig) on Jul 30, 2019 at 9:09pm PDT

Major props to Puig for not backing down, despite the fact nobody would have really blamed him if he left the stadium the moment the trade went down.

I’m not sure the Indians were pumped about their new player fighting, but a man has to do what a man has to do.

You never let your teammates get into a dust up alone.