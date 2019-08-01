NFL Players Name Aaron Donald As The League’s Best

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald is the best player in the NFL, according to his peers.

Donald took the top spot on the NFL’s annual “top 100” list, which is voted on every year by the league’s players. (RELATED: Aaron Donald Makes ‘7-Figure Financial Commitment’ To Pittsburgh’s Football Program)

Aaron Donald is ranked No. 1 overall in the #NFLTop100 ???? Top 5:

1. Aaron Donald

2. Drew Brees

3. Khalil Mack

4. Pat Mahomes

A former first round pick out of Pittsburgh, Donald has been named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons, and was a key part in the Rams’ trip to the Super Bowl last season. (RELATED: SILENCE OF THE RAMS: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

Drew Brees,Khalil Mack, Patrick Mahomes, and Todd Gurley rounded out the top five, while Tom Brady placed sixth.

While all of these players have great arguments, it’s hard to argue with the conclusion the league’s players came too.

Donald has mastered his craft like few other defensive players in my lifetime, and at 28 years old, he should be able to play at an elite level for a long time. Congrats to Donald and the rest of the players on this list.

It’s almost football season, folks!