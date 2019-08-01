Editorial

NFL Players Name Aaron Donald As The League’s Best

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 03: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 32-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald is the best player in the NFL, according to his peers.

Donald took the top spot on the NFL’s annual “top 100” list, which is voted on every year by the league’s players. (RELATED: Aaron Donald Makes ‘7-Figure Financial Commitment’ To Pittsburgh’s Football Program)

A former first round pick out of Pittsburgh, Donald has been named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons, and was a key part in the Rams’ trip to the Super Bowl last season. (RELATED: SILENCE OF THE RAMS: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

Drew Brees,Khalil Mack, Patrick Mahomes, and Todd Gurley rounded out the top five, while Tom Brady placed sixth.

While all of these players have great arguments, it’s hard to argue with the conclusion the league’s players came too.

Donald has mastered his craft like few other defensive players in my lifetime, and at 28 years old, he should be able to play at an elite level for a long time. Congrats to Donald and the rest of the players on this list.

It’s almost football season, folks!

 