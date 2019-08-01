Why Alabama Will Win The 2019 National Championship

When you play football at the University of Alabama, championships aren’t just important, they’re the only thing that matters.

The 2018 edition of the Alabama Crimson Tide was one of the greatest teams in college football history, but they failed to stick the landing, and thus will be a footnote in Crimson Tide lore. (RELATED: SEC Officiating Launches Twitter Account, Gets Predictable Response)

It’s unfair, but it’s true. What happened in January was one of the program’s worst moments in decades, but it’s a new season, and this year we’re going to return to our spot atop the college football world. I have no doubt. (RELATED: SEC Media Picks Alabama To Win League Championship)

Crimson Tide fans have many reasons to believe another championship is on the horizon. Alabama returns with the best offense in the country, led by Heisman favorite Tua Tagovailioa. The offense also consists of superstar running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson, and wide receivers Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle.

Good luck to opposing defenses this year. They’ll need it.

But, the main reason I’m so confident in the Crimson Tide’s chances next year is because I know that Tua, Saban, and Co. will not let a repeat of last year’s national championship game happen ever again.

At SEC Media Days last month, Tua even said the loss may have been a good thing!

“I think it’s good to both get the opportunity to win and have the opportunity to lose as well. I know this sounds bad, but I’m glad I had that opportunity to feel a loss like that. What can you learn from winning? You can’t learn as much,” he said.

This team is on a mission this year, and I can’t see anybody stopping them.

Roll Tide!