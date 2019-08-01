A$AP Rocky Says He Tried To Defuse Situation In Sweden During Assault Trial

A$AP Rocky told a Swedish court Thursday that he did what he could to defuse the situation that got him arrested.

The American music icon has been in custody ever since he got into a physical altercation with two guys who were following him around. Based on the video evidence, it was obvious to anybody with eyes that Rocky did what he could to stop the situation from escalating, and that’s what he told a court today.

“Me and my crew told them that, ‘Listen, don’t go where we are going. Go the other way, we don’t want any trouble,’” Rocky told the court, according to the Associated Press on Thursday. (RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Disappointed’ Sweden Won’t Release A$AP Rocky)

He also added that he “assumed” the guys following him were on drugs. The alleged victim, Mustafa Jafari, said in court he was “offended and surprised” when Rocky’s bodyguard allegedly got physical with him.

At this point, if I was in Rocky’s shoes, I’d dare the court to lock me up for a long time. Rocky is facing two years if convicted, and I’d dare the Swedes to actually follow through with it.

Given the fact Sweden needs our NATO protection, I’m guessing they might want to think a little bit before upsetting the red, white and blue.

Otherwise, President Trump might pick up the phone to start ordering military strikes.

Make no mistake about it, folks. A$AP Rocky is coming home one way or another. Whether he comes home because the Swedes free him or because we come get him remains to be seen.

Either way, we’re bringing him back.

See you soon, Rocky. We’ll be seeing you real soon.