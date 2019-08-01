Chris Pine Picked To Play Legend Walter Cronkite In JFK Assassination Story

Superstar Chris Pine has been picked to play Walter Cronkite in a film about the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated titled, “Newsflash.”

The 38-year-old actor scored the role of the legendary CBS newsman in an upcoming film that tells the story of JFK’s assassination through the prism of a newsroom and the anchorman, according to Deadline in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘I Am The Night’ Is Strong In Second Episode ‘Phenomenon of Interference’)

“On November 22, 1963 CBS newsman Walter Cronkite is given the task of reporting on live television about President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Texas,” a description of the Ben Jacoby story read on IMDb. (RELATED: New Series About The Black Dahlia Killing Looks Incredible. Check Out The Trailer [VIDEO])

According to the report:

Similar to the cultural atom-splitting moments captured in films like The Social Network, Newsflash covers the day that television network news came of age, and that Cronkite became the most trusted TV newsman voice of America. Even if he wasn’t first to announce the president had died (NBC did that).

Pine, best known for his roles in movie like “Wonder Woman” and the latest “Star Trek” franchise films is set to join Mark Ruffalo who will play CBS producer Don Hewitt, along with Logan Lerman to play Dan Rather. Seth Rogen was previously picked to play Cronkite and it is unclear at this point if he’s still involved in the project under a different role.

Stampede is currently “engaging directors” after filmmaker David Gordon Green left to direct the new “Halloween” movies.

Pine is an incredible actor as we have documented several times here before. Most notably, his role as a journalist wrapped up in the thriller “I Am the Night” that centered around the Black Dahilia murder was amazing. If he’s involved in this movie, it’s going to be worth checking out.