Clemson Leads College Football Preseason Coaches Poll

The first college football coaches poll of the season was released Thursday, and Clemson was at the top.

The top 10 in the preseason poll are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State LSU Michigan Florida Notre Dame Texas

Clemson being at the top makes sense. They’re defending national champions, and you obviously have to have Alabama right behind them. No complaints about that at all.

Some other notable teams in the top 25 are Wisconsin and UCF tied at 17, Washington State at 21 and Northwestern at 25. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

You know who isn’t ranked? That’s right. Nebraska! How bad does it hurt? How much does it sting Cornhuskers fans?

Tell me the truth, folks. Tell me the truth!

I’ve heard to listen to garbage from Nebraska and their pitiful fans for months as they chatter nonstop about how great the team is under Scott Frost.

If they’re so wonderful, Why aren’t they ranked? Wrap your heads around that one.

You know what else is great about this preseason poll? The Big 10 has seven ranked teams and the SEC only has six.

This poll couldn’t have gone any better if I wrote it myself. The Big 10 topped the SEC, Nebraska went unranked and Wisconsin checked in at 17.

It’s almost hard to handle all this winning.

Of course, preseason polls ultimately won’t mean much at all, but they’re certainly fun to get things started in August before the games arrive.

Keep all that energy, Nebraska and SEC fanboys. Keep that energy!