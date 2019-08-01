Politics

CNN Sees Ratings Increase In Night Two Of Second Democratic Debates

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 31: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (C) speaks while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) (R) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) listen during the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the debate sponsored by CNN held over two nights at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

CNN saw a significant increase in cable TV ratings Wednesday during the second night of Democratic debates, but still fell well short of the first round of Democratic debates that took place earlier this year.

The second night of debates averaged an 8.7 rating, according to Nielsen, a roughly 20% increase from Tuesday night’s debate. (RELATED: ‘Dead As A Door Nail’: Trump Taunts CNN, MSNBC Over Low Ratings)

The first night of CNN’s debate coverage drew just 8.2 million viewers, far below the 15.3 million viewers MSNBC drew for the first night of the first round of Democratic debates last month. Wednesday night’s debate will likely end up with roughly 10 million viewers, which is still well short of the roughly 18 million viewers who tuned into MSNBC for the second night of the first round of Democrat debates.

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. former housing secretary Julian Castro (L-R), Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and former tech executive Andrew Yang take the stage at the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Wednesday night’s debates was highlighted by repeated attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden, who has consistently polled as the front-runner since launching his campaign in April. Biden was attacked for his positions on health care, criminal justice, and foreign policy, among other issues.

The attacks on Biden also brought former President Barack Obama’s record under scrutiny, with candidates and protesters attacking the Obama administration’s deportation policy. The Obama administration deported a record number of illegal immigrants during the 2012 fiscal year.

The third round of Democratic debates will take place Sept. 12-13 in Houston, Texas.