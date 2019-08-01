Dallas Cowboys ‘Damn Sure’ Won’t Give Out Contracts That Set The Market

The Dallas Cowboys have no intentions of handing out market setting contracts.

The Cowboys are in the middle of figuring out multiple contracts, and star running back Ezekiel Elliott is holding out at the moment in hopes of getting a bigger deal. Receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott both also need to get paid. However, don’t expect the Cowboys to start handing out deals that set the standard for everybody else. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amari Cooper (@amaricooper9) on Apr 27, 2019 at 5:15pm PDT

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the following on KTCK-AM 1310 and 96.7 FM about how the Cowboys view contracts given to players, according to the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday:

We can’t push the issue unless we want to be a market-setter. And we’re damn sure not going to be a market-setter because of all the things that go with being a Dallas Cowboy. We want our players to feel good about their contracts. But at the same time, we don’t want to do things that are out of line because we can’t afford to be that way. When we save money, whether it’s with Dak, whether it’s with Zeke, whether it’s with Amari, it’s not saving Jerry and I a dollar. It’s just money that’s going to another player.

This isn’t exactly what you want to hear if you’re any of the major Cowboys players looking to score a massive deal.

The Saints just handed receiver Michael Thomas a contract worth up to $100 million. From the sounds of it, the Cowboys have no intentions of doing the same with Cooper.

That doesn’t mean he won’t get paid. It just means they’re not interested in setting records. The same is likely true for Elliott and Prescott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jun 7, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

The Cowboys have a loaded roster, but they can’t keep all their stars if the team starts handing out record setting deals.

It’s just not realistic. That means something has to give. Sacrifices have to be made. Right now, Elliott isn’t at camp, and it doesn’t sound like the Cowboys plan on blinking first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Jan 12, 2019 at 2:39pm PST

Things are going to get really interesting in the coming weeks and months if the Cowboys hold the line and refuse to budge, especially with Elliott.

Would he really sit out the entire year if he doesn’t get the money he wants? Only time will tell, but we know anything is possible in the NFL.