Dana Perino Promises A Month’s Salary To Tucker’s Favorite Charity If One Person Enters 2020 Race

Fox News co-host Dana Perino promised to contribute a month’s salary to Tucker Carlson’s favorite charity if former first lady Michelle Obama jumpd into the 2020 presidential race.

The former White House press secretary made the comments on Thursday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” during a discussion about the current state of the 2020 Democratic presidential field.

“Really quick, tell me why Michelle Obama getting in is a fantasy,” Carlson asked.

“Well, one she’s never going to do it,” said Perino. “I think that is the case. Let’s say, if Michelle Obama decides to get in the race, I will donate a month’s salary to your favorite charity. How about that?”

“My favorite charity will be the ‘stop Michelle Obama from becoming president foundation,'” Carlson quipped.

Perino speculated that since the Obamas “have a great life” along with the fact that she could indeed “be too moderate for this new crowd” could be why the former first lady will likely not run. (RELATED: Michelle Obama Declines To Defend Joe Biden)

“If you have 25 people and out of those 25 you can’t find anybody, and you’re hoping that the former first lady of the United States is going to come in and save you, you have a much bigger problem on your hands than trying to win in 2020,” Perino added.