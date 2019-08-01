NY Times Op-Ed: Democrats Will Lose Cheering On ‘Ambulance-Chasing, Anti-Semitic’ Al Sharpton

Brown University professor Glenn C. Loury said that Democrats are doomed to lose when they cheer-on “ambulance-chasing, anti-Semitic, anti-white race hustler” Rev. Al Sharpton.

Although Loury at first appeared to find it amusing that “two New York City hustlers” like Sharpton and President Donald Trump would be sparring over whether it’s racist to call Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess,” he began to think twice when so many Democratic presidential candidates began lauding Sharpton as a symbol of civil rights progress.

“In doing so, they have, yet again, taken Mr. Trump’s bait, handing him another easy victory while yoking themselves to a genuine bigot,” Loury wrote in a Wednesday New York Times op-ed. (RELATED: 2020 Democrats Cheer On Al Sharpton In Feud With Trump)

Loury quoted the description tweeted by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

“@TheRevAl has dedicated his life to the fight for justice for all. No amount of racist tweets from the man in the White House will erase that — and we must not let them divide us. I stand with my friend Al Sharpton in calling out these ongoing attacks on people of color.”

The professor noted that California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris recognized Sharpton as someone who has “spent his life fighting for what’s right,” while former Vice President Joe Biden declared Sharpton to be “a champion in the fight for civil rights.”

But Loury said that is all partisan blather because Trump got it right when he called Sharpton nothing more than “a con man.”

“And not just a con man: Mr. Sharpton is an ambulance-chasing, anti-Semitic, anti-white race hustler. His history of offensive statements is longer than the current American president’s.