Derek Carr Buys House In Las Vegas Right Next To Head Coach Jon Gruden

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr apparently fully expects to remain on the team as they transition to Las Vegas next season since he decided to purchase a house in “Sin City,” directly next to current head coach Jon Gruden.

Carr and Gruden’s relationship has been extremely iffy since the coach’s first season in Oakland. It was believed the pair still had some leftover issues from the previous season but according to Vuc Tafur, those problems are solved. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Trade For Antonio Brown, Give Him Contract Worth More Than $50 Million)

It’s true. As David Carr said, Derek Carr has bought a home in Las Vegas. When it’s complete and he finally moves in, his neighbor will be … Jon Gruden. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 1, 2019

Carr’s current contract isn’t set to expire until 2022 and with this recent purchase, he can be expected to remain the face of the Raiders franchise. I really hope this is further explained in the first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” as this is a hilarious development.

I could just picture a sitcom with the duo debating and watching film every single day before a big game. Who wouldn’t want to live next to Jon Gruden, Mr. Football himself? In my opinion, Carr is extremely lucky to be so close to the football mind.

I’ll tell ya what. Everybody is talking about storming Area 51, but more people need to be talking about ways to storm the quarterback. A solid pass rush is an essential key to victory, man — Jon Gruden (@Faux_Gruden) July 14, 2019

The Raiders may be turning a corner during the team’s recent rebuild as they received Antonio Brown via a trade from the Steelers, as well as drafted Alabama running back Josh Jacobs to replace the aging Marshawn Lynch. If the Raiders can improve to an 8-8 team this season, they should be on the path to a bright future.

The duo of Carr and Gruden will certainly be something to watch. If they continue to argue like they did last season, the decision to become neighbors may be extremely awkward.

This reminds me of The Office episode where Jim Halpert doesn’t want Karen Filippelli to move closer to him except the Raiders duo decided to be neighbors instead.

Let’s hope for more of Carr and Gruden in Oakland, but with a lot more success in the future. Raiders fans deserve it, they haven’t sniffed the divisional round of the playoffs since 2002.