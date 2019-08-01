‘Extra’ Actor A.J. Calloway Leaving Show Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A.J. Calloway will no longer appear as a co-host on the entertainment show “Extra” following multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Following an investigation into claims about the 44-year-old host’s conduct, Warner Brothers issued a statement that Calloway and the company “have mutually agreed to part ways,” according to the Associated Press in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Aziz Ansari Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations)

There were no other details about when the agreement had been made. (RELATED: This New Louis C.K. Movie Has Harvey Weinstein Written All Over It)

Author Sil Lai Abrams alleged in June 2018 that she was assaulted by Calloway in 2006. He was arrested, but the case was dropped on procedural grounds, per the Hollywood Reporter.

The company conducted an investigation into Abrams’ claims against Calloway and found no suggestions of workplace misconduct.

Calloway was then suspended in February by Warner Bros after the company became aware of additional allegations.

The alleged sexual assaults took place in New York, New Jersey and California, where accusers filed police reports with the earliest account dated to 2003 and the most recent from 2013.

According to the report:

As THR was preparing the report of rape allegations in February, Warner Bros. suspended Calloway and said it had already investigated whether he had engaged in misconduct on the job following THR’s initial account of Abrams’ claim and found no evidence of impropriety. But, given “additional allegations brought to our attention,” the company said, “we are expanding our ongoing inquiries.”

At the time of the allegations, Calloway’s attorney, Lisa E. Davis said, “Mr Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.”

He was a part of the show for the last 14 years after joining in 2005.