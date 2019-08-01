FBI Links Certain Conspiracy Theories To Domestic Terror Threats: Report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly described “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” as threats in a document obtained by Yahoo News.

A May 30 FBI intelligence bulletin from FBI’s Phoenix field office says the FBI believes the emergence of these extremists could be getting worse leading up to the 2020 presidential election cycle, according to Yahoo News.

The document also mentions the network QAnon, a group that maintains there is a deep-state conspiracy against President Donald Trump, and the conspiracy theory Pizzagate that claims a pedophile ring was run out of a D.C. pizza joint’s basement and involved the Clintons. (RELATED: Trump Supports Labeling Antifa A ‘Major Organization Of Terror’)

“The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread, and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts,” the document said, adding that “the uncovering of real conspiracies or cover-ups involving illegal, harmful, or unconstitutional activities by government officials or leading political figures” makes these threats more intense.

“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI routinely shares information with our law enforcement partners in order to assist in protecting the communities they serve,” the FBI said in a statement to Yahoo News.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

News of the document follows Trump extending support to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy in their effort to label ANTIFA a domestic terrorist organization.

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.