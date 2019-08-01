Highlights From The Democratic Debates: Round 2, Night 2

Democratic presidential candidates took shots at one another on issues ranging from immigration to health care during the second night of the second round of primary debates.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris all went after former Vice President Joe Biden’s political track record.

Meanwhile, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she would clorox the Oval Office, in an apparent degradation of President Donald Trump, while hecklers and protesters repeatedly disrupted the night’s affairs. (RELATED: The Senate Confirmed 13 Trump Judges While America Watched Democrats Debate)

