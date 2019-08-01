Jorge Masvidal Says He’s Down To Fight Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal is down to fight Conor McGregor if the opportunity presents itself.

“If he wants to come back and he wants somebody that’s gonna stand with him and give him the type of fights that he likes, look no further my brother. Let’s not flirt with each other … let’s just scrap if we’re going to scrap. If not, next,” Masvidal told TMZ in a video posted Wednesday when talking about a potential McGregor fight. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

He also added he had "good things to say" about the Irish-born superstar, which is a change of pace from how Masvidal talked about Ben Askren.

You can watch the full interview below.

Two things I want to point out for everybody on this. First, a fight between Masvidal and McGregor would be incredible.

Both of them have electric personalities. They’re big name brands, McGregor being the biggest in the sport, the press conferences and hype would be insane.

The buildup would be awesome every single step of the way. It’d be like Masvidal/Askren, but even better.

Secondly, this isn’t going to happen. While it’s fun to talk about, McGregor won’t be fighting Masvidal and Dana White has already gone on the record about that fact.

White doesn’t want McGregor fighting at 170 pounds, and I don’t blame him. The UFC sensation is much more comfortable and better at 155.

There’s no chance Masvidal will ever come down to that level, so the whole thing is pointless to view as realistic.

It’s fun to discuss, but it’s not going to happen.

I have no idea who Masvidal will fight next, but I’m confident it won’t be Conor McGregor. I feel very confident saying that.