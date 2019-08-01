Trump Congratulates New UN Ambassador

President Donald Trump congratulated his nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, on Twitter Thursday following her confirmation Wednesday.

“Congratulations to Kelly Knight Craft of Kentucky on her confirmation as United Nations Ambassador. After having served so admirably as Ambassador to Canada, [and] having done an outstanding job no matter how difficult the task, Kelly will be fantastic at the United Nations. Winner!” Trump wrote Thursday on Twitter.

The Senate confirmed Craft 56 to 34 on Wednesday afternoon, hours before CNN broadcast its second night of the Democratic primary debates. Senators also ⁠⁠confirmed 13 of Trump’s judicial picks while Americans had their eyes on the presidential debates Tuesday and Wednesday. (RELATED: Trump Pushes Budget Deal, Tells Republicans ‘There Is Always Plenty Of Time To Cut!’)

Trump announced Craft’s nomination on Feb. 22. He picked her to replace former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley while Craft was serving as the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Craft is married to Joe Craft, a billionaire coal executive who has campaigned against the Obama administration’s crackdown on the coal industry. The Crafts reportedly donated more than $2 million to support Trump’s presidency.

