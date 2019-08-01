Editorial

LeSean McCoy Pays Police Officer $55,000 Over Bar Brawl

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy had to fork over a ton of money for a 2016 bar brawl.

The explosive running back got into a bar altercation in a Philadelphia club with multiple off-duty police officers a few years back. (RELATED: NFL Star Allegedly Involved In Massive Altercation With Three Police Officers)

He was never criminally charged or suspended for the incident. However, he was ordered to pay a ton of money to one of the police officers.

According to ESPN on Tuesday, McCoy and a friend were both ordered to pay $55,000 stemming from the bar altercation, and the NFL star has already done so.

The off-duty police officer McCoy had to pay, Roland Butler, suffered injuries such as “lacerations” and “broken ribs.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on

That sure is a ton of money to hand over due to a fight. Of course, McCoy would probably much rather write a check than get suspended form the NFL or get criminally charged.

Given the fact McCoy has made nearly $60 million in his career, I think he can stomach losing $55,000. However, it’s still an incredibly expensive lesson to learn.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on

Let this be a lesson to football players everywhere. Sometimes, it’s best to not be anywhere near situations that can potentially be violent.

Just learn to walk away, control yourself or just don’t go out at all. All those options are much cheaper than writing a check for $55,000.