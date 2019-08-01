LFL Coach Sidney Lewis Throws Chair During Argument

Chicago Bliss head coach Sidney Lewis recently had a bizarre meltdown in the locker room.

The Legends Football League shared a video Wednesday of Lewis in the locker room in an argument with quarterback Chaz Duson after the team didn't win a game all season.

In the wild video, the coach behaved like an out of control child and threw a chair across the locker room. Watch the weird altercation below.

I might be the biggest LFL, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, critic on the planet, and the video above is a perfect example of why.

Imagine being a full grown man and being angry at a woman dressed in lingerie for not running the correct plays!

He wasn't just angry, he tossed a chair and got in her face. Are you kidding me? It doesn't get much more embarrassing.

This league needs to be ended. It’s a disgrace to the sport of football. Again, the league features women running around in lingerie trying to play football.

In what fantasy land is that a good idea?

If you’re coaching women in lingerie and having locker room meltdowns, then your football career has taken some extremely poor turns.

End this league, end this embarrassment to the sport and never speak of it again. It’s absurd we haven’t already done so.