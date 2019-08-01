Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Not Kicked Out Of USC Sorority, Per Chapter Rep

Lori Loughlin’s daughters have reportedly been kicked out of a USC Sorority following their parents alleged involvement in Operation Varsity Blues.

However, a rep for the sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma told Fox News in a piece published Wednesday, those reports involving Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are “false.” (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

“[Isabella] Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Olivia Jade did not complete the membership process,” a statement from KKG read. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia jade (@oliviajade) on Feb 28, 2019 at 8:07pm PST

This comes following a report on Wednesday by US Weekly in which a source told the outlet that both of the “Full House” actress’ daughters were “in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible.”(RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

“This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could,” the source added, about the sister’s relationship.

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters accepted to the University of Southern California by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.

The two later pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud. If found guilty, the pair could spend a total of 40 years behind bars.

Soon after reports about the college admission scam surfaced, USC announced that both daughters’ admission status had been put on hold pending an investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia jade (@oliviajade) on Jul 29, 2019 at 6:37am PDT

Olivia Jade recently made headlines, when she finally broke her social media silence to wish her mom a Happy Birthday earlier this week.

She captioned her post, “one day late. happy birthday. I love you so much.”