Laid Off Man Who Handed Out His Resume In Triple-Digit Arizona Heat Receives Multiple Job Offers

A recently laid off Arizona man handed out his resume in the triple-digit heat at a busy Phoenix intersection last week, generating multiple job offers.

A man who got laid off gets hundreds of job offers after handing out his résumé on the side of the road: https://t.co/rE9CLSp0uJ #abc15 pic.twitter.com/HKDOkN3sNu — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 31, 2019

Patrick Hoagland had recently been laid off from his old job at a metal recycling company, and had no luck when completing online applications and submitting his resume to local businesses, CNN reports.

A driver noticed Hoagland and expressed her thoughts on Twitter, saying, “I was driving down Camelback Rd in Phx near my office and saw this guy on the side of the road with a smile in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to take his resume. I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job. #pleaseshare #job”

I was driving down Camelback Rd in Phx near my office and saw this guy on the side of the road with a smile in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to take his resume. I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job. #pleaseshare #job

Hoagland then received hundreds of job offers and ultimately took a position as a concrete grinder at Flatline Concrete, according to Good Morning America.

Hoagland stated on his resume that his objective was to “provide a better life for my family” and “have a positive impact on people and things around me.”