NYC Man Says Teenagers Beat Him For Wearing A MAGA Hat

A local man New York City man said that he was beaten by a group of teenagers in Manhattan for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Jahangir “John” Turan, an art gallery owner, purchased a MAGA hat Tuesday after visiting Trump Tower, Fox 5 reported. He told reporters Thursday that he was attacked by a group of about 15 “kids” on Canal Street and had his head smashed into a scaffold.

The kids yelled “Fuck Trump” and began to stomp on him before smashing his head, he said. Turan fractured his cheek and has a swollen eye, and he is checking to see if there may be permanent damage to his eyesight.

Turan is a President Donald Trump supporter and told reporters that “it’s sad” a hat would cause someone to beat him up, according to Fox 5. (RELATED: The Trump Campaign Pronounced A Winner Of The Democratic Debates)

“I love President Trump,” Turan said according to Fox 5 NY. “I think he’s doing a great job. It’s sad to get beat up for wearing this hat. This is America.”

Turan held a press conference Thursday to ask that the NYPD find the people who attacked him.

There have been past reports of people being harassed and beaten up for wearing a MAGA hat. A Hispanic women said she was nearly assaulted by someone who took offense to the hat in April, and a legal American citizen from Togo alleged that he was attacked in April as well for sporting the gear.

The investigation is ongoing, Detective Denise Moroney, a Deputy Commissioner Public Information spokesperson, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

