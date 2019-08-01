New York Bans Teachers From Carrying Guns In The Classroom

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill on Wednesday to bar school districts from arming teachers as a way to combat school shootings.

Cuomo signed S.101A/A.1715, which prohibits school districts from granting permission to teachers or non-security personnel to carry a firearm on school grounds, the governor’s office announced.

“The answer to the gun violence epidemic plaguing this country has never been and never will be more guns, and today we’re expanding New York’s nation-leading gun safety laws to further protect our children,” Cuomo said in a statement.

School employees such as resource officers, law enforcement or security personnel will still be able to carry a gun on school grounds.

The law comes in the wake of discussions in school districts across the country about arming teachers as a safety measure against school shootings. (RELATED: When Governor Challenged Trump’s Position On Arming Teachers – Trump Hits Back With The Hammer Of Truth)

The Parkland, Florida, shooting in February 2018, left 17 dead and led to state lawmakers passing legislation to allow teachers to carry guns at school, according to the Washington Post.

Cuomo also signed a law directing state police to establish guidelines that strengthen existing gun buyback programs, and create new programs toward removing “illegal, secured, abandoned or unwanted firearms.”

“These measures will help slow the proliferation of guns by keeping unneeded firearms out of school zones and helping to ensure unwanted or illegal guns don’t fall into dangerous hands,” Cuomo said.

The legislation is the third gun control measure signed in this week, according to the New York Times.

On Monday, Cuomo signed measures to extend gun background checks and ban bump stocks. (RELATED: New York Extends Gun Background Checks, Bans Bump Stocks)

Tuesday he signed a bill to ban undetectable guns like those made by 3D printers, and expanding safe gun storage laws.

