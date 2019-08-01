Tom Brady Says He Put On Weight To Better ‘Absorb’ Hits

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apparently packed on some weight in the offseason.

Brady will turn 42-years-old this weekend, and he’s making sure he’s in the best physical shape possible as he enters his 20th season in the NFL. That meant putting on some weight. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Most Important Super Bowl Ring Is ‘The Next One’)

“I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more. I worked pretty hard at that,” Brady told the media Wednesday, according to ESPN. The popular sports network reported the Patriots star is at 225 pounds.

This is just another sign of how dedicated Brady is to winning. Most players never make it to the age of 30. Making it to 35 is incredibly rare and hitting 40 is almost completely unheard of.

Yet, the six-time Super Bowl champion will he be 42 when he takes his first snap this season, and he’s undergoing weight changes in order to make sure he’s ready.

That’s a level of dedication that’s almost difficult to comprehend.

It’s not like he’s a young man anymore when it’s super easy to just pack on the pounds and shed weight as you please.

He’s north of 40, and he’s still bulking up. That’s not exactly the easiest thing on the planet to do. Of course, things worth doing rarely are easy. That’s why he has six Super Bowl rings and most other people don’t have one.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Tom Brady, it’s that you’d have to be an idiot to bet against him. Something tells me he’s in for some big things in 2019.

At the very least, he appears to be in prime physical form.