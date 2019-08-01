Pelosi Takes On ‘The Squad’

The Democratic Party seems to be facing an issue. The new progressive wing of the party is being defined by four freshman congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Ilhan Omar (MN) and Ayanna Pressley(MA). This group, dubbed “the Squad,” is making their presence known and standing their ground.

“The Squad” has even taken on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their pursuit to push their agenda, often clapping back at one another on social media. Some disagreements Pelosi faces with these congresswomen include economic policies, impeachment and immigration.

“The Squad” is seen as the far-left wing of the Democratic Party and they have not hesitated to present their views on the House floor. Speaker Pelosi has attempted to push back on their narratives while also working to maintain effective leadership by downplaying the feud, saying there was never a hatchet to bury.

Do divisions exist in the party, and if so, how deep are they?

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the latest from The Daily Caller video team and subscribe to our Youtube channel to make sure you never miss out!