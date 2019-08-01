Steven Jackson Signs With Rams On One-Day Deal, Immediately Drug Tested By NFL

Former Rams star running back Steven Jackson signed a one-day contract with the team Monday, taking one last hand-off at the teams’ training camp practice before ultimately being randomly drug tested by the NFL.

The random drug testing policy has received tons of hate over the last couple years for the sole reason that there is nothing random about it. We see players have a great week in the NFL who are then subjected to a test. This is even more strange because Jackson is simply retiring. (RELATED: NFL Players Name Aaron Donald As The League’s Best)

Here is the video of Jackson’s final hand-off:

Steven Jackson received his final handoff before retiring. What a career for the Rams’ all-time leading rusher ???? (via @RamsNFL)pic.twitter.com/hleBBRl9op — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 30, 2019

As you can see from the video, Jackson does look like he has remained in great shape as he accelerates extremely quickly after receiving the ball. There was a little too much acceleration for the NFL’s liking as the organization decided to investigate the former running back.

If I was Jackson I don’t know if I would be more annoyed or more flattered. On one hand, the NFL is complimenting the power back by saying he is in almost too good of shape for a 36-year-old former player, but on the other hand it is annoying to have to take a test when you aren’t ever going to play in the league again.

Steven Jackson was one of the most physical downhill runners I have ever seen in my lifetime. The way he was able to bounce off tackles and attack defensive backs was incredible. Judging by his final rush, he could definitely continue playing in today’s NFL at 36.

If Todd Gurley’s knees continue to be a problem, head coach Sean McVay may have to give Jackson a call to lead the rushing attack like CJ Anderson did at the end of last season.

Enjoy retirement Steven and keep doing whatever workout regime you are currently on.