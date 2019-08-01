Here Are All The Senators Who Voted No On Spending Deal Trump Pushed

Twenty-three Republicans and five Democrats voted against the spending bill that President Donald Trump touted just hours earlier Thursday.
The spending compromise agreement still passed 67-28.
Here are the Republicans who voted against the spending bill:
- Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn
- Indiana Sen. Mike Braun
- Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy
- Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton
- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz
- Montana Sen. Steve Daines
- Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi
- Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer
- Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner
- Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley
- Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson
- Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy
- Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford
- Utah Sen. Mike Lee
- Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
- Idaho Sen. James Risch
- Utah Sen. Mitt Romney
- Florida Sen. Marco Rubio
- Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott
- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
- North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis
- Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey
Blackburn, Braun, Hawley, Romney and Rick Scott are freshman senators.
Here are the Democrats who voted against the spending bill:
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Delaware Sen. Tom Carper
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin
- Montana Sen. Jon Tester
Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was one of the bill’s most outspoken critics.
“Today’s vote was a litmus test for fiscal conservatism. Those senators who voted for an unlimited increase in the debt ceiling are not and have no right to call themselves conservatives. So America wake up and watch the votes today,” he wrote on Twitter after the measure passed. (RELATED: Trump Pushes Budget Deal, Tells Republicans ‘There Is Always Plenty Of Time To Cut!’)
Trump had urged Republicans to fall in line with leadership and vote yes.
“Budget Deal is phenomenal for our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! Two year deal gets us past the Election. Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!” Trump wrote Thursday on Twitter.
Congressional leadership struck the deal July 22. The agreement raises the debt ceiling for two years and increases Pentagon spending by $22 billion to $738 billion for the next fiscal year. It increases non-defense spending by $27 billion to $632 billion. The agreement offsets roughly $77 billion through moves like extending customs fees.
