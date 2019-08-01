Here Are All The Senators Who Voted No On Spending Deal Trump Pushed

Twenty-three Republicans and five Democrats voted against the spending bill that President Donald Trump touted just hours earlier Thursday.

The spending compromise agreement still passed 67-28.

Here are the Republicans who voted against the spending bill:

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

Montana Sen. Steve Daines

Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford

Utah Sen. Mike Lee

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

Idaho Sen. James Risch

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse

Florida Sen. Rick Scott

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey

Blackburn, Braun, Hawley, Romney and Rick Scott are freshman senators.

Here are the Democrats who voted against the spending bill:

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin

Montana Sen. Jon Tester

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was one of the bill’s most outspoken critics.

“Today’s vote was a litmus test for fiscal conservatism. Those senators who voted for an unlimited increase in the debt ceiling are not and have no right to call themselves conservatives. So America wake up and watch the votes today,” he wrote on Twitter after the measure passed. (RELATED: Trump Pushes Budget Deal, Tells Republicans ‘There Is Always Plenty Of Time To Cut!’)

Trump had urged Republicans to fall in line with leadership and vote yes.

“Budget Deal is phenomenal for our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! Two year deal gets us past the Election. Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!” Trump wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Congressional leadership struck the deal July 22. The agreement raises the debt ceiling for two years and increases Pentagon spending by $22 billion to $738 billion for the next fiscal year. It increases non-defense spending by $27 billion to $632 billion. The agreement offsets roughly $77 billion through moves like extending customs fees.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.