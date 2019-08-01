Senate Passes Massive Budget Expected To Raise Deficit By Nearly $2 Trillion

The U.S. Senate passed a sweeping budget agreement Thursday, suspending the debt ceiling for another two years.

The bill passed the senate by a vote of 67-28, with 22 Republicans voting against the agreement. The bill now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk, where he is expected to sign the agreement. (RELATED: Trillion Dollar Budget Deal Funds Planned Parenthood Yet Again)

The deal is projected to add $1.7 trillion to the deficit over that time period, which has drawn the ire of many conservatives. House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows led the opposition to the bill, and told the Daily Caller last week that he was worried about the impact of Congress’ deficit spending on future generations. (RELATED: Colleges And Universities Are Creating A Lost Generation Of Americans)

“Many of us are gravely concerned that this budget deal not only raises spending but kicks the can down the road without doing anything substantive to rein in our deficit,” Meadows said.

Roughly 2/3rds of House Republicans voted against the deal, citing similar concerns. Nevertheless, Trump has pledged to sign the deal, saying that increased military spending outweighs deficit concerns.

“Budget Deal is phenomenal for our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! Two year deal gets us past the Election. Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!” Trump tweeted Thursday.