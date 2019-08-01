Sporting News Predicts Ohio State Wins The Big 10, Wisconsin Wins The West

Sporting News has Ohio State and Wisconsin meeting in the Big 10 championship game, and the Buckeyes winning the whole thing.

The popular publication recently dropped its predictions for the B1G for college football fans to consume. Of all the predictions I’ve seen, these were some of the best. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Wisconsin is predicted to win the West, OSU is predicted to win the East and then the whole conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jul 24, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

I couldn’t agree more with Sporting News. Wisconsin vs. Ohio State is the obvious prediction for the Big 10 championship. Now, I’d pick the Badgers to win the whole thing, but I’ll always ride with my guys.

However, the Buckeyes and Badgers meeting in Indy is the obvious pick, and it’s really not even up for debate. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 27, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

There’s simply no question that the Buckeyes and Badgers are a cut above the rest. There’s no doubt about it. The two teams have absolutely dominated the conference in the past few years, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

We’ve had months and months of nonstop hype about the Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Puke.

Those two programs haven’t done anything in a long time, but their respective delusional fanbases have made people believe they’ll be great.

I’m not buying it. Not one bit, and I’m glad to see Sporting News didn’t either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 20, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

When the Cornhuskers and Wolverines actually do something under their current regimes, we’ll debate if they can hang with the big boys.

Until that happens, it’s nothing but pointless talk and delusion.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win this season when it comes to Big 10 football. Let’s hope you guys are on the same wavelength as I am.