Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Names Jasmine Sanders Winner Of 2019 Rookie Contest

Jasmine Sanders celebrates being picked as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s winner of the 2019 rookie contest and thanked her fans for making it happen.

"This post is for all of the people that were there for me these past 15 years! We did it," the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote on Instagram, along with a jaw-dropping clip of her appearances over the years in the annual swimsuit issue.

"This is for all my family, friends, agents, managers, and supporters that have motivated and pushed me day in and day out," she added. "I seriously couldn't have done this without each and everyone of you!!"

Sanders continued and explained that her post was dedicated to “everyone that is staying true to themselves as they’re pursuing their dreams and goals- please never give up!!!”

“Seriously to be beside so many amazing women that constantly lift each other with support and love is a dream come true,” the swimsuit model wrote. “I can’t thank you enough @mj_day and the whole team believing in this little girl born in Germany and raised in the South that had a dream. I still can’t believe this is real! Thank you for choosing me as your @si_swimsuit 2019 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR!!”

The swimsuit magazine also posted a photo of the supermodel and wrote, “Celebrating @golden_barbie’s ROTY win ALL. DAY. LONG. Click the link in bio to see more photos from her #SISwim 2019 shoot in Costa Rica!”