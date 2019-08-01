Teenager Arrested On Charges Of Animal Cruelty And Torture Of A Dog After Horrifying Video Goes Viral

An unnamed teenager was arrested after a viral video of a dog being punched surfaced online.

A 17-year-old was charged in Laurel, Kentucky with second-degree cruelty to animals and torture of a dog or cat Wednesday after a video of a teenage boy punching a dog in the face went viral, according to WKYT.

The same dog was later found beaten and stabbed in some weeds. The woman who found the dog tried to get it to a veterinarian, but it was too late. The police say more arrests might be coming.

You can watch the video below, but be warned it’s incredibly disturbing.

Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/ktvWpT2ad4 — Melina Durham (@MelinaDurham9) July 31, 2019

If this kid is guilty, then I hope like hell the justice system throws the book at him. Anybody dumb enough to punch a dog in the face on video is dumb enough to rot in a prison cell.

In America, you’re innocent until proven guilty, and that’s a standard to celebrate. He’ll get his day in court.

If it’s determined he’s guilty, then put this guy in a cell for a long time.

It’s not like he was seven and hit a dog. He’s 17 and allegedly is the same man in the video giving the dog a right hook.

A very young child might lash out not realizing what he’s doing, and that’s before we even get to the fact that the dog eventually died.

By the time you hit 17, you know damn well the difference between right and wrong.

Anybody who would ever hurt a dog deserves everything coming their way if convicted. It’s that simple.