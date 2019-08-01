Thorbjorn Olesen Arrested In Connection To Alleged Sexual Assault On Airplane

Danish PGA Tour golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was reportedly arrested Monday after allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger aboard a flight from Nashville, Tennessee to London.

According to several reports from The Sun, Olesen allegedly verbally harassed several employees, molested a fellow passenger and even urinated in the aisle of the airplane. The publication is also reporting that police suspected that Olesen had been drinking before the altercation occurred.

Fellow PGA pro Ian Poulter was also reported to be aboard the airplane, even trying to stop Olesen from making the alleged situation worse. Poulter’s agent Paul Dunkley explained that the golfer was asleep during Olesen’s alleged sexual assault.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thorbjorn Olesen (@thorbjornolesen) on Jul 28, 2019 at 3:28 pm PDT

If the alleged situation is indeed true, expect Olesen to be subject to a possible suspension from the PGA Tour for his behavior aboard the plane. Olesen is currently the 62nd ranked golfer according to the sport’s world rankings.

Olesen had just recently finished a tournament called the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational finishing 27th in Memphis, Tennessee. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Asks For Lawsuit Over Employee’s Death To Be Thrown Out)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thorbjorn Olesen (@thorbjornolesen) on Jul 18, 2019 at 1:37 pm PDT

Obviously, this is still an ongoing investigation, but it has to be an extremely bad look for the game of golf. Olesen is not one of the game’s biggest household names, but he has had a successful career. Last year, Olesen even participated in his first ever Ryder Cup.

Based on the reported story, Poulter seemingly tried to stop his friend before it allegedly got out of hand. As more information comes out surrounding the story, a clearer picture will be painted for a possible suspension from the PGA Tour.