Tristan Thompson Defends His Ex-Khloé Kardashian: ‘She Does Not Deserve All This Backlash’

Tristan Thompson defended his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, saying that “she doesn’t deserve all this backlash” over his own “wrong doings.”

“I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming [NBA] season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player tweeted in response to rumors that he was on vacation with his ex, Jordan Craig, according to Page Six in a piece published Thursday (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 9, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

“I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false,” he added. “Also, when I met Khloe [Kardashian] I was SINGLE.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Thompson continued, “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.”

“Both Khloè and Jordan [Craig] have been nothing but great mothers to my kids,” the basketball player concluded.

As you may recall, Thompson has been accused of cheating on Craig, his then pregnant girlfriend, with Khloe Kardashian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

Thompson and Craig welcomed their baby boy in December 2016, which was right around the same time he and the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, made their relationship Instagram official.

Khloé has also stated that when the two met, he was single and that she found out about Craig’s pregnancy a few dates into their relationship.

“Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

As previously reported, Khloé broke things off with the Cleveland Cavalier player earlier this year following accusations that he had cheated on her with family pal, Jordyn Woods.

This was after reports surfaced that Thompson had also cheated on Khloé when she was pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson in 2018.