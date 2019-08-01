Tucker: Democrats Think They Can Win If They Just Call Enough People ‘Racist’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Democratic presidential candidates for seeming to go with the “untested political theory” of thinking they can win elections if they just call enough people “racist.”

WATCH:

“Four years ago, Democrats came up with a new and untested political theory: They could win the White House, their strategists promised, if only they called enough people racist,” Carlson said during a Thursday night monologue on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The Fox News host recalled how Hillary Clinton denounced “half the country as bigots” in 2016, a move that ultimately “didn’t work.” (RELATED: ‘She Learned Young That Crying Racism Pays’ — Tucker Blasts Omar’s Racism Charge And Her Attempts To Silence Him)

“Turns out that when you tell people you hate them, they don’t care for it,” he said. “What voters strongly prefer, actually, is when you try to improve their lives. It’s not complicated. And yet, somehow, and this is the remarkable part if you think about it, Democrats have, in the three years since they lost, steadfastly refused to learn this lesson. ‘Improve people’s lives?’ they will tell you. ‘No thanks.’ They think their job is to improve people. They think voters are disgusting and immoral. They want to force them to be half as virtuous as they are. For the second election cycle in a row, that is the Democratic message. You are disgusting. Try to be as good as we are.”

“That message was on florid display last night at the candidate’s debate,” Tucker said before delving into several specific candidates’ talking points to back up his claim.