‘Answer For It. The Voters Deserve To Know’: Tulsi Gabbard Is Not Finished With Kamala Harris

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard continued her criticism of fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

After host Tucker Carlson accused the press of “overlooking” the less savory parts of Harris’ prosecutorial background because “they want her to be the next president,” he played a clip of Gabbard calling her out during Wednesday night’s debate.

WATCH:

“Look, voters deserve to know the truth,” Gabbard said, responding to a question about why she is the first candidate to criticize Harris over her role in a “broken” and “unjust criminal justice system.”

Instead of choosing to “make a difference” in her role as California’s attorney general, Gabbard said Harris “did the exact opposite” by making decisions that “ended up hurting people.”

Carlson then asked Gabbard about the fact that Harris “would not engage” with her and “dismissed” her criticisms.

“We are not talking about something that happened, you know, 30 years ago or 50 years ago,” Gabbard said. “These are things that she did in her last job, just before she was elected as U.S. Senator, and she should be held to account for them. She has claimed to be very proud of this record, so, answer for it. The voters deserve to know.”

Gabbard acknowledged that Harris “refused to engage on the debate stage,” then accused the California senator of throwing “cheap smears” by calling the Hawaiian lawmaker, who has taken a non-interventionist approach to foreign policy, a “traitor or a foreign agent or Trojan Horse.” (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Chides Fellow Democrats For Anti-Catholic Bigotry)

“This is concerning on many levels about how a Senator Harris would govern as president,” Gabbard said. “She is smearing me in this way [as a veteran and a U.S. congresswoman]. Imagine what she would do to anyone else.”