Use These Pocket Knives For Emergencies Or Everyday Tasks

It’s a dangerous world out there and you can never be too prepared. Check out this selection of unique and tactical pocket knives and be ready for adventure at any moment. After careful research, we are excited to introduce these knives to the Daily Caller shop for the first time.

B-2 BLITZ Tactical Pocket Knife

Get the same strength of the famous B-2 bomber right in your pocket. The B-2 BLITZ Tactical Pocket Knife was a hit on Kickstarter. The thick handle makes the knife easier to grip while still having full control. The open mechanism pops open instantly, leaving you prepared for any emergency. Use the knife for handling yard work, opening packages, or for piece of mind when walking in the dark.

MSRP: $75 | Sale: $35 | Discount: 53%

Wolftac Folding Knife

The Wolftac Folding Knife conveniently folds up so you can store it in your pocket wherever you go. The 440 stainless steel drop point blade is only 3.5 oz. Righties or lefties can easily operate with the ambidextrous design. Snap the knife in your shirts or pants using the stainless steel pocket clip. If you prefer, use the lanyard hole to slide the knife on your keychain.

MSRP: $29.99 | Sale: $9.99 | Discount: 66%

Surviv-All Outdoor Knife

The Surviv-All Outdoor Knife is durable enough for any outdoor adventure. Cut through rope to make a tent, branches to build a fire, or even meat to grill over the flame. Use the built-in sharpener to keep the Surviv-All in great condition.

MSRP: $44.99 | Sale: $32.99 | Discount: 26%

Dapper 150 Ultra Slim Knife

The Dapper 150 is built to last for a lifetime. The lightweight stainless steel is corrosion and rust-resistant. Don’t worry about cutting yourself as the 420 blade completely disappears when folded up. Take the Dapper 150 on a camping trip or just store in your pocket for everyday emergencies.

MSRP: $24.99 | Sale: $18 | Discount: 27%