Watch Behind The Scenes Video From The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Blood The Boy’

The Paramount Network released an inside look at the latest “Yellowstone” episode and fans won’t want to miss it.

The entire behind the scenes clip is dedicated to the death of Sarah at the hands of Jamie, and what it was like for all the actors and characters and involved. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Incredible With New Episode ‘Blood The Boy’)

As I already wrote today, the sixth episode was by far and away the best of season two. Jamie killed Sarah, Rip helped him cover it up, they got rid of Walker after making him an accessory to murder.

Watch Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kevin Costner and Ryan Bingham walk the audience through how the wild storyline played out.

[Spoiler] is dead! The cast breaks down last night’s shocking episode. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/ZOqwdtmshj — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 1, 2019

I’m still a bit stunned from how great the episode was last night. It was awesome from start to finish. Yes, I predicted Jamie would take out Sarah, but it was still wild to watch unfold.

It was just a brutal moment. She refused to claw back the article, he smashed her head on the car, choked her out and the rest is history.

If you haven’t already seen it, I suggest you stop whatever you’re doing in order to watch it immediately. I can tell you we’re in for some huge things coming up next.

The war is officially underway, and Jamie now has blood on his hands. Things are going to get dirty fast, and I’m here for every moment of it.

Tune in Wednesday night for the seventh episode. Odds are it’s going to be a great one.