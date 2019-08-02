Watch Andy And Dwight Sing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ In ‘The Office’

There’s one scene from “The Office” everybody needs to remember, and I’m here to jog your memory.

I was at home the other day, and threw on the old hit NBC show after a bit of working out. One of the first scenes I saw was when Dwight and Andy sang the famous John Denver song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in an attempt to win over Erin. (RELATED: ‘The Office‘ Will Leave Netflix In January 2021, Will Stream On NBC Platform)

I’m going to be honest, I’d completely forgotten this scene even exist. Hands up, I’ll own it. What I do know now is that it’s absolutely iconic and a beautiful rendition of the song.

I have no idea how I forgot about that scene. I have no idea at all. It’s absolutely awesome. It’s a classic song, Dwight hits the thing out of the park and Andy isn’t half bad at all.

In terms of great Office moments, it has to be in the conversation for sure.

Finally, it was another sad reminder the amazing show is leaving Netflix at the end of 2019. It’s okay. You can cry.

It might be the saddest thing to happen to me in a very long time.

While you still can, I suggest you soak up as much of “The Office” as you possibly can before it’s ripped away from us all.

At this point, there’s nothing at all we can do to stop it from leaving Netflix. Grab a beer, fire up some episodes and binge away.

It’s been a hell of a good run.