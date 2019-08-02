In Need Of Some New Bedroom Furniture? Check Out These Great Nightstand Deals

Everyone needs a nightstand; it’s nonnegotiable. When you’re getting in bed, you need a place to put your phone, your glasses, the book you fall asleep to. It’s essential — but it shouldn’t be expensive. Your friends at the Daily Dealer have been scouring the web for the best nightstands you can buy without breaking the bank. Happy shopping!

Sorbus One-Drawer Nightstand

This stylish, lightweight nightstand is available on Amazon for only $42.99. It’s got a wood top and a good-looking cloth drawer. In the words of Amazon reviewer Jessica, it’s “Well made, easy to put together, and very solid. Sides are metal & the top is wood, it looks very clean and sleek. Short to the ground, so it’s great for low beds.”

STNDRD. Mid-Century Modern End Table

This three-legged bamboo nightstand wouldn’t be out of place in a Philip Johnson house. It’s mid-century glamorous, environmentally friendly (bamboo is easily renewable), and easy to assemble. Amazon reviewer Scott G. raves: “I was looking for something basic, yet practical and found exactly what I wanted. The table goes perfectly with the decor but doesn’t take over the room.” It’s $49.00 for one and $91.00 for a pair.

Winsome Eugene Accent Table

This beautiful table has a more traditional design. Constructed of beach wood and with a warm espresso finish, it’ll fit in in with all kinds of decor. It’s got a nickel-knobbed drawer and a single-shelf cabinet below. Reviewer Mark writes: “Everyone compliments them and when I told them how cheap they were, they were surprised.”

