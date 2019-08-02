Dan Crenshaw Shoots Down Gun Myths

Congressman Dan Crenshaw shared his unique perspective on gun myths with the Daily Caller. In this video segment, Crenshaw discusses the incentives that people, particularly those with minimal training, should have to own a rifle.

The congressman claims that firearms can be especially beneficial for individuals faced with making last-minute self-defense decisions in dangerous situations. Watch the video below to see Congressman Dan Crenshaw shoot down gun myths. (Related: Here’s What Rep Dan Crenshaw Says About Everything From Disco Balls To John Adams)

