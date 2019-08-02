Ripped From The Headlines? Disney ‘Descendants 3’ Features Queen Imposing Ban On Immigration

***This article contains spoilers from ‘Descendants 3’***

Ripped from the headlines? Disney’s final installment in the “Descendants” franchise appears to dabble a bit in current political themes as it features a soon-to-be-queen who imposes a ban on immigration.

“Descendants 3” premiered Friday night on the Disney Channel, and things began to get interesting after the queen’s crown and Maleficient’s scepter was stolen in the movie.

The daughter of Maleficient, Mal (Dove Cameron) and soon-to-be queen of Aurodon, then decided that in order to keep everyone in the kingdom safe, the border between Aurodon and the Isle of the Lost should be closed forever, according to People magazine. (RELATED: Disney Deletes ‘Toy Story 2’ Casting-Couch Outtake Amid #MeToo Movement)

WATCH:

“I think that there’s only, one way to guarantee their safety (citizens of Aurodon) and I think that there can’t be anymore going in and out,” Mal explained. (RELATED: Pixar Exec Takes Leave Of Absence After Admitting ‘Missteps’)

“I think that we have to close the barrier (between Aurodon and the Isle of the Lost) forever,” she added.

Everyone in the room agreed with her decision, except for Ben, her fiancé and son of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Later, Mal was seen talking to Evie, daughter of the Evil Queen from “Snow White,” about the ban.

Evie (Sofia Carson) asked her, “what could be more important” than being able to allow other innocent children to live “the dream” after coming over to Aurodon from the Isle of Lost themselves in the first film.

“I know,” Mal replied. “I mean maybe security. Or maybe peace of mind for everyone in Aurodon.”

In the end, the future queen decides that the only thing left to do is totally tear down the barrier between the two lands.

“We made a decision to close the barrier forever and it was my idea,” Mal said. “But it’s wrong. I’ve learned that you can’t live in fear because it doesn’t actually protect you from anything.”

“We are all capable of good and bad no matter which side of the barrier we come from,” she added, before stating that they have “to take the barrier down forever.”

One thing fans also noticed in the Disney movie was the sweet tribute at the start of the film to the late “Descendants” star Cameron Boyce, who died from an epileptic seizure on July 6 at his North Hollywood home, per Pop Culture. He was 20.