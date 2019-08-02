Watch Preview For ‘Hard Knocks’ With The Oakland Raiders

Football fans have their first look at the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks” with the Oakland Raiders.

People have been waiting on pins and needles ever since it was announced Jon Gruden and company would be on the show to get our first look.

Well, the first look didn’t disappoint at all. Judging from the short preview, football fans are in for an extremely fun time as HBO follows the Raiders. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Gives Incredible Speech About ‘Nightmares’ During Oakland Raiders Training Camp)

Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait to see what life is like for the Raiders. They have the most eccentric coach in the game, they traded for Antonio Brown and they’re coming off an awful season.

They have all the ingredients you’re looking for when it comes to a potential powder keg of a situation. When you consider just how crazy Brown can be, it’s not hard to see things spiraling out of control fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jul 29, 2019 at 11:34pm PDT

I think people were juiced last season when we had the Browns because of Baker Mayfield, but this is a different level of excitement.

Anything involving Jon Gruden is simply must-watch content if you love football. Whether it’s Gruden in the booth or on the field, fans will always tune in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakland Raiders (@raiders) on Jul 26, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

Tune in August 6 to watch the first episode. I have a feeling it’ll be entertaining from start to finish.