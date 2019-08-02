Karlie Kloss Turns 27 Years Old

August 3 is Karlie Kloss’ birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some her most jaw-dropping looks.

Karlie Kloss is an American model born in Chicago, Illinois. At age ten, Kloss began taking dance classes and credits her ballet training for her success in modeling. Kloss was discovered at age 13 and signed with Elite Model Management two years later.

She made her runway debut in a show for Calvin Klein. In her first season as a runway model she walked in shows for Alexander McQueen, Sonia Rykiel, Valentino and Gucci. (RELATED: Karlie Kloss Cites Feminism As Her Reason For Leaving Victoria’s Secret)

In 2008, Kloss landed her first Vogue appearance as the cover model of Teen Vogue. In 2011, she made her debut as a Victoria’s Secret model. In 2012, Kloss participated in campaigns for Oscar de la Renta, Elie Saab and Donna Karan. She also walked in runway shows for Miu Miu, Lanvin, Balmain and Dior.

Kloss began dating Joshua Kushner in 2012. The pair married in October of 2018.