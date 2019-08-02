Katy Perry And Her Collaborators Ordered To Pay $2.78 Million For ‘Dark Horse’ In Copyright Lawsuit

Katy Perry and others have been ordered by a jury to pay millions of dollars in a copyright lawsuit after the jury found she copied a Christian rap song for her hit, “Dark Horse.”

The jury has demanded that the 34-year-old pop singer, her collaborators, and her record label must award the rapper Marcus Gray, known as “Flame,” and his co-writers, $2.78 million for copying his 2009 song “Joyful Noise” for her 2013 hit, per the Associated Press in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Gets Caught Making Bizarre Comments To Katy Perry On A Hot Mic)

The “Roar” hitmaker was ordered to pay over $550,000, with Capitol Records responsible for the remainder of the tab. (RELATED: Katy Perry Reveals She Gets Enemas To Help Her Stay Young)

According to the report:

Gray’s attorneys have emphasized the tens of millions brought in by the song and the album it’s on. Perry’s attorneys have emphasized the tens of millions in expenses used to make and market it.

Here is Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse:”

And Gray’s “Joyful Noise,” can be heard here.

“Dark Horse” was a huge hit for Perry, after spending four weeks at number one on the Billboard’s Hot 100 list in 2014. She also performed the song at the Super Bowl, per Fox News.

Despite the total coming in under the original $20 million requested, Gray’s attorneys said their clients were pleased with the jury’s decision.

“We weren’t here seeking to punish anyone,” Gray’s attorney, Michael A. Kahn shared. “Our clients came here seeking justice, and they feel they received justice from a jury of their peers.”