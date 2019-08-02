Mack Brown Proposes 6-Team Playoff, Wants Group Of 5 Teams To Play For Their Own Championship

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown recently had an interesting idea for how the college football playoff should change.

According to Paul Finebaum on Wednesday, Brown, who coached Texas for a long time, proposed having a six-team playoff with the winners of the Power 5 conferences and one at-large. He also suggested eliminating cupcake non-conference games and letting Group of 5 teams play for their own championship. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Mack Brown’s idea to revamp the CFP: “I would make room for all 5 conference champs in a 6 team playoff, with an at-large. I would also remove the games from the schedule that are just scrimmages for money, and have the Non-Power 5 schools play for their own Championship.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 1, 2019

I think we all recognize the college football playoff format is going to change. It’s not a matter of if it’ll change. It’s a matter of when it’ll change.

UCF going undefeated in back-to-back regular seasons and getting left out both times is absurd. It’s even made worse by the fact they then went and beat Auburn.

However, I’m not sure Brown’s idea is for the best. I’ve always been in favor of an eight-team playoff. His idea of the Power 5 conference champs is a great start. From there I’d do three at large-bids with one automatically reserved for any undefeated Group of 5 team in the top 10 or top 15.

The finer points could be worked out later. There’s no need for the smaller teams to play for their own title.

Everybody plays for the same one. If you don’t want to do that, then you don’t deserve a shot at a national title.

Besides, who wouldn’t want to watch UCF play Alabama or know every year we get four great games instead of just two?

The more games the better. We don’t just play the Final Four in college basketball. It’s expanded outward. I’m not saying it needs to get that big, but you get my point.

We simply can’t have smaller football schools like UCF going undefeated and getting ignored.

Change is inevitable. I’m not sure how we’ll get it, but make no mistake about it. It’s coming for sure.